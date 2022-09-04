Cyrus Mistry Dies In Car Accident

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident in Maharsahtra's Palghar on Sunday. He was 54.

Wikimedia Commons Cyrus Mistry (middle) was 54.

"The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said, as per reports.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a silver Mercedes car which was found mangled at the accident site near Charoti area of Palghar, 135 km from Mumbai. The car banged the divider, according to Patil.

Two other persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Mistry is survived by his wife and two children apart from two sisters: Laila and Aloo. Aloo is married to Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata. Mistry took charge of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's construction and infrastructure businesses in 1994 when he was 26. He is credited to have expanded the business within India, West Asia and Africa.

He was a graduate of civil engineering from the Imperial London and had an MSc in management from the London Business School.

Mistry succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of the Tata Sons. He was ousted in one of India's most high-profile boardroom coup. Last month, Tata Sons shareholders approved a resolution to have separate chairpersons for the company and its largest shareholder, Tata Trusts. Mistry was the son of Pallonji Mistry, the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons, with a stake of over 18 per cent.

Condolences poured in from various quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Shocked over the incident, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, tweeted, "Cyrus Mistry's death comes as a shock. He was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects. He desired to keep contributing to India's economic progress. Condolences to his family and friends."