2020-founded Grip Invest, a D2C investment platform for retail investors, announced it had raised USD 10 M in a Series B funding. The round was led by Stride Ventures and saw participation from LC Nueva and Multiply Ventures, Venture Highway, Anicut Capital and AdvantEdge.

"The infusion of USD 10 Mn, especially in this environment, is a testament to the investor confidence in our business model, growth prospects and team. Stride Ventures is a financial powerhouse that deeply understands alternative investments. We are excited about not just the capital they bring, but also the potential for strategic collaboration. Venture Highway, Anicut Capital and AdvantEdge arrive as third-time investors, and we value their constant support and conviction," said Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Grip Invest.

The company's official release states that the raised capital will be used towards scaling business operations, focusing on driving customer awareness, building a high-trust brand, expanding product distribution, and building additional investor-friendly features on its platform.

Grip enables retail investors to explore options across different risk-reward levels at accessible minimums starting at INR 10,000.

So far, the startup has facilitated investments worth INR 800+ crore. Grip Invest's offerings include Asset Leasing (LeaseX), Corporate Bonds, Commercial Property, and Startup Equity.

"Our participation in the Series B round is a strategic move, driven by Grip's promising growth trajectory and the clear demand for diversified investment options in India. We are investing in the future of financial services, and are committed to catalyzing Grip Invest's rise as a key player in the industry," shared Ishpreet Gandhi, Founding and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.

Over the last 18 months, the statement shared that Grip Invest listed India's first alternative investment instrument on the NSE, launched 3 first-to-market products and was the first platform to fully integrate with the NSE under SEBI's OBPP license.