Delhivery Is Now Live On ONDC

In an exchange filing, the logistics services provider Delhivery has announced that it is now live on the government's e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as per a FE report. The company reportedly said that it had successfully integrated with sellers and was ready to begin intercity express parcel movement, catering to over 18,400 pin codes in the country.

T Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer of ONDC, as quoted in the news report saying, "With ONDC, we aim to empower small businesses and rural entrepreneurs by giving them access to customers across the country. Delhivery, one of India's largest logistics companies backed by cutting-edge technology, data, and infrastructural capabilities, will enable us to build a more inclusive e-commerce community."

According to the ONDC website, companies like Microsoft and Flipkart's EKart are also in advanced stages of integrating with the platform. Microsoft was the first multinational technology firm to join the government's open network for digital commerce (ONDC) platform and the collaboration was expected to give the company access to micro, small and medium enterprises as well as mid-market customers.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an open-source network that allows local sellers and buyers to have an open-source platform for e-commerce. Developed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, ONDC works across segments, such as mobility, grocery, food order, and delivery, hotel booking and travel. The idea of an ONDC first came up in 2020 in order to standardise and streamline the country's e-commerce industry. When a project is made open-source, it is available for free for others to use and redistribute.