Democratizing Art Investing Through Fractional Ownership

Having been in the art industry for over a decade, Asif Kamal had a flourishing career as a gallerist and connoisseur. A fondness for art and an admiration for technology led him to establish Artfi in 2022. "I was constantly thinking about ways to bring the beauty and warmth of art to more people than ever before. Then when I discovered blockchain technology and the broader cultural push for decentralization, I realized that this was the perfect opportunity to create a paradigm shift in the art world," shares Kamal. Artfi's conceptual idea was welcomed with open arms by the public.

Kamal believes that Artfi's driving force is its aim and medium to democratize art for the general public and that they should be able to invest in the world's most prestigious asset class. The platform is a simple-straightforward one. Artfi accepts a blue chip artwork on consignment and sells it to the general public through fractional ownership offering (multiple unrelated individuals owning a portion). The buyers receive ownership in the form of Non-fungible assets to solidify their stake in the artwork. Then the physical artwork is taken under the non-profit public trust at the Artfi Museum, Dubai, on behalf of the co-owners. Later, if the market is preferable, Artfi seeks permission from the owners to sell the painting. On selling, the token holders will receive their share of the profits. Artfi generates revenue on a commission basis from both parties.

We are making art shareable, tradeable, and liquid. This gives us an advantage over these entrenched market players.

The startup has partnered with Sacha Jafri to bring his creations to the market and has over $16 million of assets under management, which includes works of VS Gaitone and MF Husain.

So, how do Kamal and Artfi have the edge over others? "Auction houses and galleries are in the habit of catering to a very select clientele. Their business models are profitable, but the system is inherently exclusive. They don't offer secondary market liquidity or cater to small ticket sizes. Conversely, we are making art shareable, tradeable, and liquid. This gives us an advantage over these entrenched market players," he shares. Kamal notes Masterworks to be its only competitor in the segment, which is a web2 company.

The Artfi founder counts marketing and lack of onboarding as its key challenges, "The task for our company is to come up with easy ways for people to use this new technology that may be unfamiliar to them. The good news is that we have many ideas to make the user experience as simple as possible, and industry leaders of Web3 technology solutions like Metamask are providing new users with quite userfriendly on-ramps."

His vision for 2025 for Artfi is to become the premiere venue for people to invest in blue chip art. That will expand the Total Addressable Market of Fine Art.

He hopes that the landscape of the cryptoverse will be very different in 2025 and people will be far more comfortable with web3 tools. "The notion that art can be collected by using these tools will be more widely accepted as well," Kamal concludes.