Dozee Raises $6 Million In Funding

By Teena Jose

Dozee, India's first AI-based Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) & Early Warning System (EWS), has successfully raised $6 million in funding from 3one4 Capital, Prime Venture Partners, YourNest Venture Capital, State Bank of India, and Dinesh Mody Ventures. With this fresh funding, Dozee plans to expand further in the Indian market, invest more in its differentiated R&D capabilities, and continue its expansion.

"The current Series A2 fund-raise is a part of the company's plan to further its reach to every nook and corner of the country and to begin the era of 'Made in India' products in the global market. Our growth momentum demonstrates accelerating progress toward our goal of making 'HarBedDozeeBed' the future of Indian healthcare infrastructure," said Mr. Mudit Dandwate, CEO and co-founder, Dozee.

"For every 100 Dozee connected beds, it can save 144 lives and 80% of the time taken for vitals by nurses and reduce ICU ALOS by 1.3 days. Earlier this year, Dozee partnered with British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, to upgrade 6,000 hospital beds in 140 public hospitals across India and in other regions to transform the public healthcare landscape, claimed by the company in a statement.

Dozee enables healthcare workers to remotely monitor patients' vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation levels, temperature, and ECG.
