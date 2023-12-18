Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Airport lounges have come a long way. It provides a luxurious, comfortable experience and has now become an essential element of air travel. With 90 per cent market share in domestic airport lounge services DreamFolks, an airport services aggregator, announced the launch of its exclusive membership program – The DreamFolks Club – offering a range of membership packages, strategically designed to cater to diverse travel and lifestyle needs and aspirations. It is divided into four categories: Starting with the Aspire package which provides premium travel with complimentary airport lounge access in India. For a wider range of services, the Premium package unlocks global airport lounges, discounted lounge purchases, and exclusive deals on various travel and lifestyle services. Stepping up the luxury, the Select package offers complimentary services and the Elite package delivers experience with global airport lounge access, golf courses, and a world of other lifestyle services.

The curated travel and lifestyle experience bundles provide solutions for companies to incentivize, reward, and attract employees, customers, and channel partners, thus enhancing customer retention and loyalty. "At DreamFolks, we have always strived to pave the way for premium airport experiences to become accessible to wider groups of travellers. Today, it brings me immense pride to unveil our DreamFolks Club membership packages which mark a defining moment in this journey. We have bundled our world-class services into exclusive memberships targeted at luxury comfort for all budget ranges. As India's leading airport experience disruptors, we are now extending premium travel and lifestyle services to a wider range of customers," said Liberatha Kallat, CMD of DreamFolks.

Post-COVID, passengers are moving towards more leisure travel and families are actually using lounges. As awareness is increasing, so is the penetration of lounge services in Tier II & Tier III cities. "Earlier also lounges were available in these pockets but awareness was low. Now, with more privatisation, lounge spaces are growing," she said. When asked about the availability of the new launches in Tier II & Tier III, she added, "We have a special strategy in place to increase awareness about these new services and this will encompass smaller pockets as well."

Not only domestic expansion but the company is eyeing international growth as well. Within a year of being listed on the Indian stock exchanges on September 06, 2022, DreamFolks announced its entry into Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. The company provides cutting-edge technology as a service to partners at three airports: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and Kuching International Airport.Indian airport.

The aggregator provides an in-house proprietary technology platform that allows its clients such as banks, card networks, airlines, OTAs, and enterprises to create custom offerings for their end consumers.