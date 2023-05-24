Drone Startup PDRL Secures INR 3.5 Crore In Pre-series A Funding The new funding will be used to invest in new customer acquisitions, expand the team and scale operations to meet growing demand for PDRL's AeroMegh platform

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Passenger Drone Research Pvt.Ltd (PDRL), a drone software product company, has concluded its pre-Series A funding round, raising INR 3.5 crore to advance and expand its range of drone software products. The funding round was led by Marquee investors from Bestvantage Investments, and supported by BizDateUp and others, with participation from several other prominent investors in the technology and drone industries. The new funding will be used to invest in new customer acquisitions, expand the team, and scale operations to meet growing demand for PDRL's AeroMegh platform.

"We are thrilled to have the support of investors as we take PDRL to the next level. Our innovative drone software products have the potential to transform industries across the board, and this funding will enable us to accelerate our development and expand our reach," said Anil Chandaliya, CEO, PDRL.

The company's proprietary software platform called AeroMegh enables autonomous flight and data capture and data analytics leading to increased efficiency and cost savings for its customers. While creating the social values, PDRL is aiming to generate wealth of $15 billion in next 12 years for its people, partners, and investors, stated the company in an official statement.

"We are excited to partner with PDRL to provide actionable insights on drone data through AeroMegh Drone Data Analytics platform. Their cutting-edge solutions have the potential to disrupt traditional industries and create new opportunities for businesses worldwide. We look forward to supporting their growth and success," said Raman Sharma, founder and CEO, Bestvantage Investments.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends Drones

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Growth Strategies

6 Aftereffects of the INR 2000 Note Withdrawal by RBI

Following the RBI's decision to stop issuing INR 2000 notes, several businesses noticed that payments were now made in the withdrawn currency.

By Sujata Sangwan
Science & Technology

A Good Programming Education Starts with Java

Learn Java for app development and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

You Have to Lead Yourself Before You Can Lead Others — How to Master the Art of Self-Leadership

As entrepreneurs, we can get lost in the demands of the business and need to remember to take care of ourselves. However, self-care is crucial in self-leadership. When business leaders don't practice self-care, they become overwhelmed and burnt out, which means a decrease in productivity, creativity, and overall happiness.

By Roland Polzin
Starting a Business

Seaweed Startups: Fresh Off the Boat

The biggest factor behind the potential is India's 7,516.6 km long coastline. The good news is seaweed is found in abundance in the states of Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and around Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

By Paromita Gupta