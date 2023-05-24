The new funding will be used to invest in new customer acquisitions, expand the team and scale operations to meet growing demand for PDRL's AeroMegh platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Passenger Drone Research Pvt.Ltd (PDRL), a drone software product company, has concluded its pre-Series A funding round, raising INR 3.5 crore to advance and expand its range of drone software products. The funding round was led by Marquee investors from Bestvantage Investments, and supported by BizDateUp and others, with participation from several other prominent investors in the technology and drone industries. The new funding will be used to invest in new customer acquisitions, expand the team, and scale operations to meet growing demand for PDRL's AeroMegh platform.

"We are thrilled to have the support of investors as we take PDRL to the next level. Our innovative drone software products have the potential to transform industries across the board, and this funding will enable us to accelerate our development and expand our reach," said Anil Chandaliya, CEO, PDRL.

The company's proprietary software platform called AeroMegh enables autonomous flight and data capture and data analytics leading to increased efficiency and cost savings for its customers. While creating the social values, PDRL is aiming to generate wealth of $15 billion in next 12 years for its people, partners, and investors, stated the company in an official statement.

"We are excited to partner with PDRL to provide actionable insights on drone data through AeroMegh Drone Data Analytics platform. Their cutting-edge solutions have the potential to disrupt traditional industries and create new opportunities for businesses worldwide. We look forward to supporting their growth and success," said Raman Sharma, founder and CEO, Bestvantage Investments.