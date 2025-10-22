EaseMyTrip Approves Four Strategic Acquisitions

Doodlesdodling Entertainment Private Limited, SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers Private Limited, Javaphile Hospitality Private Limited, and Levo Beauty Private Limited are the companies in which EaseMyTrip has acquired stakes.

EaseMyTrip on Friday has approved strategic acquisitions of four companies as part of its plan to create an integrated travel and lifestyle ecosystem, according to Press Trust of India (PTI) reports.

The company sanctioned an investment of 49 percent of the aggregate post-completion fully paid-up share capital in Doodlesdodling Entertainment Private Limited, SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers Private Limited, Javaphile Hospitality Private Limited, and Levo Beauty Private Limited.

These acquisitions are expected to enhance operational capabilities, expand customer reach, and open new growth avenues.

All proposed investments are subject to obtaining board and shareholders' approval, as well as any other regulatory approvals required under applicable laws.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and CMD of EaseMyTrip, said, "These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in our journey to build a truly integrated travel and lifestyle ecosystem. Each company brings distinct capabilities that strengthen our portfolio, expand our customer reach, and create new avenues for growth."

"By leveraging these synergies, we are confident of delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to innovate and enhance the experiences of our customers with our EaseMyTrip 2.0 commitment," he added.

EaseMyTrip noted that each acquisition is expected to provide strategic benefits ranging from operational synergies and enhanced customer engagement to market expansion and experiential integration.

Earlier this year, the company approved three acquisitions to broaden its portfolio in India and overseas. These included a 50 percent stake in Three Falcons Notting Hill Limited, which owns The Knight of Notting Hill property in London, and full ownership of AB Finance Private Limited, which holds a commercial property on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. The company also gave in-principle approval for a strategic investment in VBIL.