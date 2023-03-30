EazyDiner Raises INR 40 Cr From DMI Alternative Investment Fund

The startup currently operates in over 30 cities and, by the end of the year, plans to enable instant restaurant reservations and payment across 100 cities

EazyDiner, a restaurant table reservation, food discovery and payment platform, has raised INR 40 crores in a fresh round of funding from DMI Alternative Investment Fund - The Sparkle Fund.

Founded by Kapil Chopra, EazyDiner claims to help users discover quality restaurants and bars, book guaranteed reservations within 10 seconds, and make payments using PayEazy when paying their bill on the EazyDiner app. The app can be accessed and used at over 12,000 restaurants in India and Dubai and has also partnered with 15 banks, including Axis, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra Bank, aiming to help customers save close to 40 to 50 per cent instantly on every meal.

"Our philosophy at EazyDiner is centered around customer delight built on frugal innovation. EazyDiner is a journey of a service excellence led business which has been growing exponentially. The latest funding round will accelerate the company's growth and scale its operations to new markets in cities across India," says Chopra.

EazyDiner currently operates in over 30 cities and, by the end of the year, plans to enable instant restaurant reservations and payment across 100 cities. The startup is backed by investors such as DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, Beenext, and Denlow Investment Trust.

"We are excited to partner with the EazyDiner team as they scale their business pan India and internationally. The Sparkle Fund is always on the lookout for companies that have a vision to innovate in the financial services ecosystem and with EazyDiner, the future of eating out looks promising," says Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-Founder of DMI Finance.