ED Investigating Fraudulent Cryptocurrency and Digital Currency Cases: MoS Finance

The ED is investigating the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Monday, the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, informed the Parliament of the Enforcement Directorate, investigating several cases of cryptocurrency and virtual digital currency where a handful of cryptocurrency exchanges have been found involved in money laundering.

Responding to question no 5127 on "(a) whether the crypto related frauds have increased in last few years and if so, the details thereof including the number of such frauds reported with the Government during each of the last five years; (b) the steps taken by the Government to prevent such frauds; (c) whether all crypto exchanges operating in the country are in compliance with international financial regulations; and (d) if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor?," the MoS Finance addressed the parliament in session.

"(a) to (d): Crypto assets are currently unregulated in India. Frauds relating to crypto are dealt with under extant laws against fraud and cyber crime. The Ministry of Home Affairs has a portal at http://cybercrime.gov.in where frauds involving crypto assets can be reported to the Cyber & Information Security Division. Further, 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subject as per the Seventh Schedule of the constitution of India. States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of such crimes including financial frauds through their law Enforcement Agencies. The 'Citizen Financial Cyber Reporting and Management System' has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning of funds by the fraudsters. A toll-free Helpline number '1930' has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints."

The ED is investigating the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). The crime volume adds up to INR 953.70 crores as of April 3rd, 2023, with five individuals being arrested and six Prosecution Complaints being filed before the Special Court. Under FEMA, assets worth INR 289.28 crores have been seized under section 37A of FEMA with one Show Cause Notice issued to crypto asset exchange Zanmai Labs Private Limited, known as WazirX and its Directors for assets worth INR 2790.74 crores.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

News and Trends Cryptocurrency

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Leadership

You Don't Need to Sacrifice Your Family to Pursue Being an Entrepreneur. Here's How to Save Yourself 500 Hours Per Year.

Here's some advice for dadpreneurs on how to be a great dad while building an amazing business.

By Derek Notman

By Swadha Mishra

Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar

Career

3 Key Entrepreneurial Lessons I Learned While Working for P. Diddy and Bad Boy Entertainment

Here's what I learned after becoming a "bad boy" and working for P. Diddy — and how I've applied these lessons to my own personal development and entrepreneurial journey.

By Justin Vandehey