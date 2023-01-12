Entuple E-Mobility Secures $3 Million Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entuple E-Mobility, an EV powertrains technology company, has raised $3 million pre-Series A funding from Blue Ashva Capital and Capital A. The fund raised will be deployed to further strengthen the R&D capabilities to develop next-generation traction motors and drives for mobility applications including machine learning and advance telematics capabilities in its products. The funding will also enable Entuple to enhance its advanced technology offering to its OEM customers

Pexels

"We are delighted to have Blue Ashva Capital and Capital A as our investors. The current round of funding will significantly boost our capability to develop and deliver next-generation Powertrain technologies to the market. We are substantially enhancing our R&D capabilities through talent acquisition, investment in design and simulation tools, and advance test set-ups. We are focused on bringing in technologically superior powertrains across the complete spectrum of mobility applications. We will also be launching a suite of hub-motor and mid-drive motor powertrains over the next three months. The homologation process for which is underway," said Rakesh Mishra, founder and CEO, Entuple E-Mobility.

Entuple E-Mobility has developed a product portfolio of 23 variants of integrated motors (including hub motors, mid-drive and heavy-duty motors) and controllers. These motors and controllers have been tested to have a high system level energy efficiencies of >91% while the competitive products generally have efficiencies of 70% and thereabouts. The company has also developed a range of bespoke products and solutions for spacetech, aerospace, and defence sectors, claimed by the company in a statement.

"There exists a huge gap in India's EV value chain with high reliance on low-reliability imports for critical components. We believe that the growth of the EV market largely depends on access to technology and supply chain for battery cells and powertrains which account for almost 60% of the cost of the vehicle. Entuple E-Mobility is well positioned to cater to the quality and cost requirements of its clientele. We are happy to work with Rakesh and his team to further augment our portfolio for EV value chain thesis," said Satya Bansal, founder, Blue Ashva Capital.