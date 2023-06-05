ESG SaaS Platform sentra.world Raises $2 Million Seed Funding The fund raised by the company will drive global expansion, platform development, and sectoral intelligence enhancement, serving industrial businesses in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond

By Teena Jose

Company handout
L-R: Harsh Choudhry and Vikas Upadhyay

An ESG SaaS platform, sentra.world, has $2 million in Seed funding led by Avaana Capital, India's foremost early-stage climate-tech venture capital firm, with participation from RPG Ventures and Golden Sparrow Ventures. The company aims to help industrial companies manage GHG emissions of their own operations, of their suppliers (scope 3), and at the holding company level through its products sentra.calculus, sentra.network and sentra.portfolio respectively. The fund raised by the company will drive global expansion, platform development, and sectoral intelligence enhancement, serving industrial businesses in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

"We envision empowering global industrial businesses on their net-zero journeys through sector-specific SaaS products. By prioritising Scope 3 emissions, we drive sustainability across the value chain for industrial businesses in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with future expansion into Europe. Our goal is to have 500 industrial companies and 500,000 suppliers as valued customers, managing 1% of global emissions within five years," said Harsh Choudhry, co-founder and CEO of sentra.world.

The company aims to help industrial companies manage GHG emissions of their own operations, of their suppliers (scope 3), and at the holding company level through its products sentra.calculus, sentra.network and sentra.portfolio respectively. With a commitment to sustainability and net-zero goals, Sentra.world offers innovative Scope 3 solutions to empower businesses and achieve ESG excellence, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are excited to lead the seed funding round for sentra.world and support their ground breaking efforts in Scope 3 emissions management. Their innovative platform and comprehensive suite of solutions address critical challenges faced by industrial businesses, driving sustainability and enabling a greener future. We are confident that sentra.world will play a pivotal role in shaping the industrial sector's transition to net-zero emissions," said Anjali Bansal, founding partner, Avaana Capital.

Founded by Harsh Choudhry (CEO) and Vikas Upadhyay (COO), sentra.world is a technology platform that empowers industrial businesses on their net-zero journeys by providing accurate, comprehensive, efficient, and traceable methods to measure emissions performance.

