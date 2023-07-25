EV Social Commerce Startup EVINDIA Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding The fund raised will be strategically allocated towards product development, business expansion, supporting the community, and building a creator economy

Company handout

EV Social Commerce Startup EVINDIA Raises Undisclosed Amount in pre-Seed funding round from EvolveX Accelerator. The round also saw participation from investors including Neeraj Tyagi, Gaurav VK Singhvi, and Vikas Aggarwal. The fund raised will be strategically allocated towards product development, business expansion, supporting the community, and building a creator economy.

"We are deeply gratified by the unwavering trust shown by one of India's prominent investors during the idea stages of our journey. Being alongside their esteemed portfolio of EV startups is truly inspiring, and their unwavering support over the past year has been pivotal in our transformative 0 to 1 journey. As we embark on the next phase of EVINDIA, we eagerly rely on their continued guidance and backing," said Tarpan Vyas, founder and CEO, EVINDIA.

Ahmedabad-based EVINDIA is a social commerce platform that will fill the market gap of lack of relevant information and help deciding prospective EV buyers to choose the right product fit for them.

"EV is an emerging sector in India with 2-wheeler driving a bigger pie in it. Platforms like EVINDIA bring a lot of innovation for the consumer to make their firm decision of buying their first 2-Wheeler. Tarpan Vyas and his team have demonstrated exceptional vision and expertise in creating a platform that simplifies and enhances the EV ownership experience. At EvolveX, we firmly believe in their potential to make a significant impact in this space," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.

The EvolveX Accelerator, founded by We Founder Circle, is a program that has been providing high-impact acceleration to early-revenue startups from various sectors since its inception in 2021.

