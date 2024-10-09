"Only sector that can provide the employment to the teaming millions is the MSME sector."

The agriculture sector employs 50 per cent of the total working population and only produces 18 per cent which means that is too much of a disguised unemployment in agriculture, Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman - cum- Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation said.

He was speaking at the panel discussion on how g, academia and industry can foster a sustainable tech and start-up hub, at 14th edition of Entrepreneur Summit 2024, in Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking on the employment he said, "Only sector that can provide the employment to the teaming millions is the MSME sector. And when I say MSME sector, it also includes start-ups because start-ups are also subset of MSME superset."

He said that Innovation is important and we need grassroot level innovations. "We need wealth creation at the grassroot level. It's not just at the technology start-ups, but start-ups who are taking any idea or even making any improvement in the existing products and processes."

When asked about innovative environment Centurion University is creating for future entrepreneurs, Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra, Founding President, Centurion University said that a lot of people who have not heard of Centurion because we are a very remote rural tribal area University.