Get All Access for $5/mo

Experts Call For Focus On MSMEs and Grassroots Innovation "Only sector that can provide the employment to the teaming millions is the MSME sector."

By Priyanka Tanwer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The agriculture sector employs 50 per cent of the total working population and only produces 18 per cent which means that is too much of a disguised unemployment in agriculture, Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman - cum- Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation said.

He was speaking at the panel discussion on how g, academia and industry can foster a sustainable tech and start-up hub, at 14th edition of Entrepreneur Summit 2024, in Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking on the employment he said, "Only sector that can provide the employment to the teaming millions is the MSME sector. And when I say MSME sector, it also includes start-ups because start-ups are also subset of MSME superset."

He said that Innovation is important and we need grassroot level innovations. "We need wealth creation at the grassroot level. It's not just at the technology start-ups, but start-ups who are taking any idea or even making any improvement in the existing products and processes."

When asked about innovative environment Centurion University is creating for future entrepreneurs, Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra, Founding President, Centurion University said that a lot of people who have not heard of Centurion because we are a very remote rural tribal area University. Read More
Priyanka Tanwer

Sr. Correspondent

With eight years of experience covering various beats for the digital and print media, now covering electric vehicles and sustainability for Entrepreneur India, keeping a nose for innovation and new technology in this futuristic sector. You can reach me at tpriyanka@entrepreneurindia.com     

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Sorich, Adloggs, and Suraasa Raise Funding to Fuel Innovation in Packaging, Delivery, and Education

The startups listed below have recently secured fresh funding to accelerate their growth and drive innovation across their respective sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Amanda Breen
Branding

You Don't Need Thousands to Turn Your Business Idea Into Reality — Here's How I Did It on a College-Kid Budget

From creating the packaging designs online by myself to learning how to take professional product photos, I found ways to launch a company on a low budget. Here's how you can do it, too.

By Anastacia Yefimenko
Leadership

Driving Innovation Through Calculated Risk; Key Takeaways from the Entrepreneur India Event 2024

The convene also reinforced that innovation isn't just about technology. It's about improving processes, predicting future demands and making smarter decisions with the tools already available.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Marketing

How a Single PowerPoint Raised $300 Million for This Founder

Brandtech Group CEO David Jones explains what led him to leave his executive comfort zone to build an AI-powered tech empire from scratch.

By Christopher Salvi
News and Trends

AI in India: Transforming Lives and Businesses for Good

While AI has its fair share of drawbacks, the emerging technology is largely used to transform lives and businesses for good

By Paromita Gupta