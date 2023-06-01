FAME II Subsidy Cut; EV Players Set To Hike Price The committee, set up by the ministry, had recommended certain changes to improve the viability of the development of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Industry players like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Okaya EV, Oiknawa and Matter Energy among others are set to hike the price by about 15-20%, with the reduction in subsidies on electric two-wheelers under the FAME II scheme, beginning 1st June.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Friday announced reduction in FAME II subsidy for electric two-wheelers to INR 10,000 per kWh from INR 15,000 along with cutting the cap on the maximum subsidy on vehicle's ex-factory price to 15% from 40%. The committee, set up by the ministry, had also recommended certain changes to improve the viability of the development of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

According to a moneycontrol report, majority of the key stakeholders affirmed that this is a 'step in the right direction' and will enable the 'manufacturing ecosystem to flourish'. However, a handful of them like Hero Electric have urged the government to take a relook at the recent decision as it may significantly dent the volumes of E2Ws.

As per the official website of Ola Electric, it is stated that the price of the S1 Electric scooter will be INR 1.30 lakh which used to cost INR 1.15 lakh till last month. Similarly, the firm hiked price for all scooters by IR 15,000 starting range. EV manufacturers Ather Energy and Matter also chose the same line and increased the price for its scooters.

On the other hand, Hero Electric reportedly said that it will not increase the price of its scooters as it decided to remain dedicated to promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers and dispelling misconceptions about their cost of ownership.

"The company firmly believes that affordability plays a pivotal role in accelerating the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, and maintaining price stability is a crucial step toward achieving this goal. While the industry may still clock higher sales than last year, it may not be able to keep up the tempo of the exponential growth and may even fall short of the target of 2.3 million units, as projected by Niti Aayog," Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, said in a statement.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Price increases News and Trends Government EVs

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Leadership

4 Lessons from the GOAT MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is by far one of the most influential sportspersons and captains. He has been a role model for many in sports, professionalism, personality, leadership and more. His journey is nothing short of inspiring as he hailed from a middle-class family and worked his way to the top. There are several lessons to take away from his journey.

By Kavya Pillai
Leadership

Why a Marine's Mindset Can Help You Skyrocket Your Company's Success

Thinking like a Marine can help you succeed as an Entrepreneur. Here's why.

By Lauren Hirsch Williams
Finance

How Early-Stage Investors Decide Whether to Invest in a Startup

Having a validated product or service and demonstrating market traction are essential for attracting early-stage investors. Startups are more likely to attract investment interest if they can demonstrate early consumer adoption, revenue growth, or partnerships with significant players in the industry.

By Sujata Sangwan
Finance

Vertex Ventures Wants to Back Founders Building Good Companies Rather Than Chasing Valuation: Piyush Kharbanda

An early stage investor, Vertex Ventures mostly invests in the seed funding and Series A stage. Supported by Singapore state investor Temasek, it has made 34–35 investments so far from its $305 million Fund IV launched in 2019.

By Sujata Sangwan