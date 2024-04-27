📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Financial Empowerer The AI Point-of-Sale (PoS) solution caters to traders, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline transactions, analyze customer behaviour, and drive business growth through features like inventory management and sales analytics.

Rajesh Johnny, Co-founder & CEO, BranchX along with Co-founder Sajid Jamal.

In order to enhance personal finance management and empower individuals to achieve their financial goals, Rajesh Johnny came up with a platform named BranchX in 2020 with his co-founder Sajid Jamal, providing a comprehensive ﬁnancial utility solution via Raja Rani cards to millions of individuals residing in semi urban areas and towns, aimed at promoting ﬁnancial wellness in Bharat. The Raja Rani Card facilitates household financial management through a unified wallet and two cards.

Rajesh Johnny, Co-founder & CEO, BranchX said that Xenie, an AI-driven chatbot, serves as a personalized financial advisor. It offers support in budgeting, expense monitoring, bill reminders, investment guidance, credit score tracking, and educational workshops—all through a user-friendly chat interface.

"Our Conversational AI chatbot, Xenie utilizes advanced Language Model (LLM) algorithms, enabling it to engage in natural conversations with users. Trained on extensive datasets, Xenie delivers personalised financial guidance tailored to individual needs, from budgeting assistance to investment insights, through a seamless chat interface," he added.

He said that the company is leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to not only acquire but also retain customers effectively.

BranchX's roadmap to profitability involves refining AI solutions to enhance efficiency, reducing expenses, and exploring opportunities to monetize assets and generate revenue from core products.

Speaking on the regulations in India he said, "Despite the regulatory complexities, our commitment to innovation remains unwavering. Our experience in the regulated fintech sector has taught us valuable lessons in balancing innovation with compliance, ultimately positioning us for sustainable growth and success in India's dynamic fintech landscape."

BranchX aspire to penetrate underserved markets and cater to the distinct needs of local communities. It also plans to introduce new features and services on the Raja Rani card while exploring opportunities in ONDC, Digital lending sectors and PoS banking solutions.

Factsheet

Amount of funding received: USD 3.2M

Year of inception: 2020

Number of employees: 70+

No. of app downloads: 30k+

Current Turnover: ~USD1M FY24
