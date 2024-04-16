Fintech Player CIFDAQ Enters Indian Market To Advance Blockchain Landscape

The Indian arm will aim to bridge the gap between traditional frameworks and blockchain technology, empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving Web 3.0 landscape, and ensure a balance between centralized government, decentralized economy, and users' interests

Fintech-blockchain company, CIFDAQ, announced on Tuesday the launch of its India operations.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of CIFDAQ's journey as we set foot in the vibrant and dynamic Indian market. Our innovative solutions are poised to address the unique challenges and opportunities present in India's blockchain and digital finance ecosystem. We aim to empower businesses and individuals with enhanced security and efficiency, driving growth and innovation across various sectors," shared Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman, CIFDAQ.

The blockchain-powered fintech organization offers integrated solutions such as the blockchain layer 1, native coin, exchange services, MPC Wallet, DeFi, NFT, and gaming among other products.

Registered as CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem Ind, the entity will prioritize transparency, security, scalability, and synergy with centralized economies. "We envision CIFDAQ as a catalyst for change, empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge solutions that enhance security, efficiency, and accessibility in the digital finance space. Our goal is to revolutionize the blockchain ecosystem and unlock its full potential, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future," shared Rahul Maradiya, Co-Founder and Global CEO, CIFDAQ.

The Indian arm will aim to bridge the gap between traditional frameworks and blockchain technology, empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving Web 3.0 landscape, and ensure a balance between centralized government, decentralized economy, and users' interests.

Additionally, CIFDAQ has appointed former Paytm CFO Sanjay Saxena as co-founder and CEO of India and SEA operations.