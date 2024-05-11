📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Left to Right: Hemant Badri, Senior VP and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group and Samardeep Subandh, President - Intracity Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto and Flipkart on Saturday announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the latter's last-mile delivery operations. This collaboration signifies a significant step towards a greener future for the Indian e-commerce landscape.

The initial, non-binding commitment of supplying a minimum of 1000 technologically advanced electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles to Flipkart paves the way for further collaboration and potential fleet expansion in the future.

This collaboration positions both Bajaj Auto and Flipkart at the forefront of adopting sustainable solutions for India's evolving e-commerce logistics landscape.

Talking about the MoU with Flipkart, Samardeep Subandh, a spokesperson from Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "As e-commerce continues to scale up rapidly, the impact of last-mile logistics will increase significantly in India. Driving sustainability in last-mile logistics has been a key agenda for Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. Bajaj Auto, the global leader in three-wheelers and Flipkart will now join hands to drive this transition towards a 100 per cent sustainable last-mile fleet for Flipkart."

"As a part of this partnership, Bajaj Auto will provide 1000+ electric cargo vehicles over two years. The Bajaj Cargo ETEC products will provide the best-in-class performance and reliability driven by its innovative design and features, which are gaining rapid acceptance in the market," he added.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group, said, "As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we recognize the profound impact our operations can have on the environment and society. Our alliance with Bajaj Auto Ltd. marks a pivotal moment for Flipkart and the entire landscape of Indian e-commerce, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable supply chains."

Badri further said, "We are taking significant strides towards a more sustainable future by consistently integrating electric vehicles into our last-mile delivery operations. This is also mission-aligned with our commitment to transition our 100% last-mile delivery fleet to EVs, a pledge Flipkart took as a member of Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative – EV100. By leveraging the latest technology and forging strategic partnerships like these, we enhance operational efficiency and pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future."
