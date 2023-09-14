Former SBI Chairman Appointed As New Chairman Of Mastercard India The veteran banker has nearly four decades of experience in SBI and held various leadership roles in the bank managing critical operations across India, the UK and Canada

By Teena Jose

Mastercard India on Thursday announced the appointment of former State Bank of India (SBI) head Rajnish Kumar as its non-executive chairman. In this critical, non-executive advisory role, Kumar will guide Mastercard's South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, in navigating the domestic payments landscape, Mastercard India said in a statement.

"Kumar will be keenly involved in augmenting the local leadership team in its efforts to expand our domestic footprint, while bolstering Mastercard's ongoing commitment to forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders across the payments ecosystem - from banks to fintechs to governments, non-profits and more," said Ari Sarker, President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard

The veteran banker has nearly four decades of experience in SBI. He held various leadership roles in the bank managing critical operations across India, the UK and Canada.

Commenting on his new role, Rajnish Kumar said in the statement, "I am keenly looking forward to sharing my knowledge, experience, and expertise with Mastercard as the company becomes an even more deeply embedded player and strategic partner to organizations across the public and private sectors in India. With its relentless focus on partnering for progress and driving prosperity through inclusive growth, Mastercard has the technologies, capabilities, resources, and heart to contribute greatly to India's vibrant payments technology landscape."
