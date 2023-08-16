Foxconn Begins Apple iPhone 15 Production In Tamil Nadu: Report As per the report, the scale of production of iPhones in India will largely depend on the ready availability of the components that are largely imported

By Teena Jose

Apple supplier Foxconn has started the production of iPhone 15 at its Tamil Nadu plant. Foxconn Technology's plant in Sriperumbudur is all set to roll out the latest iPhones shortly after they've hit the market in China.

According to a Bloomberg report, the delivery of the new devices will begin just weeks after shipping starts from factories in China. Also, Apple has been looking to boost the volume of iPhones coming from India.

Reportedly, the new iPhone, likely to be announced on September 12, 2023, is said to be the biggest update to the device in three years. Reports were there that the new iPhones possess the 3-nanometer A16 processor.

Also, it stated that the scale of production of iPhones in India will largely depend on the ready availability of the components that are largely imported. The production lines have been ramped up at the facility in Chennai.

On Tuesday it was reported that Apple will commence the production of its AirPods wireless earbuds at Foxconn's facility in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad plant, with an approved investment of $400 million by Foxconn, is projected to initiate large-scale manufacturing by December 2024, PTI reported.

The report added that Apple wants to bring the timing of deliveries from India and China plants on par in this financial year but the suppliers are not sure whether they can achieve the target.

In April this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited India and inaugurated two retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai. In the last financial year, iPhones worth $7 billion were produced in India.
