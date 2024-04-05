You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

GE Aerospace To Invest Over INR 240 Crore In Pune Facility The investment will allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/equipment and specialized tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Handout

GE Aerospace has announced an investment of over INR 240 crore to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune. The investment will allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/equipment and specialized tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products.

"Our team at the multi-modal manufacturing facility at Pune has a strong focus on safety, quality and delivering for our customers. I am delighted to see the expansion at this site which has already become a strong contributor to our global supply chain of aircraft engine components," said Mike Kauffman, vice president, Global Supply Chain at GE Aerospace.

"This investment helps us to continue our growth in aerospace in India, giving us the resources we need to meet increasing customers' demand," said Amol Nagar, the managing director for GE Aerospace's Pune facility.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in February 2015, the factory produces components for commercial jet engines. These are supplied to GE's global factories where they are used to assemble G90, GEnx, GE 9X, which is the world's most powerful commercial jet engine, and the LEAP engines by CFM, a GE and Safran joint venture. The facility has been instrumental in developing local aerospace manufacturing talent having trained over 5,000 people since inception in specialized aerospace precision manufacturing processes.

On Wednesday, GE Aerospace announced its official launch as an independent public company. GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr., said, "With the successful launch of three independent, public companies now complete – today marks a historic final step in the multi-year transformation of GE. I am tremendously proud of our team, their resilience, and their dedication to achieving this defining moment."

Culp continued, "Building on a century of learning and carrying forth GE's legacy of innovation, GE Aerospace moves forward with a strong balance sheet and greater focus to invent the future of flight, lift people up, and bring them home safely. With FLIGHT DECK, our proprietary lean operating model, as our foundation, I am confident we will realize our full potential in service of our customers, employees, and shareholders."

The launch of GE Aerospace represents the completion of GE's multi-year financial and operational transformation. Over the last several years GE has taken steps to significantly strengthen the business, including more than $100 billion in debt reduction since 2018.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures USD 1 Mn Investment

With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based sustainable lab-grown diamond brand aims to open new stores and boost its brand presence in the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Emily Rella
Marketing

4 Strategies to Help You Attract More Local Customers to Your Small Business

Increase your brand's visibility, traffic and sales with these local search marketing tips.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

Google Sues Crypto App Developers for Allegedly Creating Fake Trading Apps, Enticing Users to Join With Romantic Texts

Google alleges the developers uploaded 87 scam crypto trading apps to the Google Play Store.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Trader Joe's Accused of Copying Smaller Brands in New Report: 'Reminds Me of the Fast Fashion Model'

Some small businesses are claiming they were duped by the grocer.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Apple Is Reportedly Eyeing the Home Robot Space After Scrapping Its 10-Year Electric Car Project

The project is still in its early research phase, insiders said.

By Sherin Shibu