The investment will allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/equipment and specialized tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GE Aerospace has announced an investment of over INR 240 crore to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune. The investment will allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/equipment and specialized tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products.

"Our team at the multi-modal manufacturing facility at Pune has a strong focus on safety, quality and delivering for our customers. I am delighted to see the expansion at this site which has already become a strong contributor to our global supply chain of aircraft engine components," said Mike Kauffman, vice president, Global Supply Chain at GE Aerospace.

"This investment helps us to continue our growth in aerospace in India, giving us the resources we need to meet increasing customers' demand," said Amol Nagar, the managing director for GE Aerospace's Pune facility.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in February 2015, the factory produces components for commercial jet engines. These are supplied to GE's global factories where they are used to assemble G90, GEnx, GE 9X, which is the world's most powerful commercial jet engine, and the LEAP engines by CFM, a GE and Safran joint venture. The facility has been instrumental in developing local aerospace manufacturing talent having trained over 5,000 people since inception in specialized aerospace precision manufacturing processes.

On Wednesday, GE Aerospace announced its official launch as an independent public company. GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr., said, "With the successful launch of three independent, public companies now complete – today marks a historic final step in the multi-year transformation of GE. I am tremendously proud of our team, their resilience, and their dedication to achieving this defining moment."

Culp continued, "Building on a century of learning and carrying forth GE's legacy of innovation, GE Aerospace moves forward with a strong balance sheet and greater focus to invent the future of flight, lift people up, and bring them home safely. With FLIGHT DECK, our proprietary lean operating model, as our foundation, I am confident we will realize our full potential in service of our customers, employees, and shareholders."

The launch of GE Aerospace represents the completion of GE's multi-year financial and operational transformation. Over the last several years GE has taken steps to significantly strengthen the business, including more than $100 billion in debt reduction since 2018.