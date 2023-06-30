Good Capital Launches $50 Million Fund For Startups Leveraging AI The VC firm co-led by Arjun and Rohan Malhotra, said that the fund is committed to backing founders who are leveraging AI for distribution, personalisation or business operations

By Teena Jose

Good Capital, a Seed-stage India-focused VC fund, has announced a new $50 million Fund, with a greenshoe option of $25 million. The VC firm co-led by Arjun and Rohan Malhotra, said that the fund is committed to backing founders who are leveraging AI for distribution, personalisation or business operations.

"Integrating AI is now table stakes for any startup. Much like the platform shift to mobile in the past, the success of tech businesses will depend on how they leverage AI. This isn't an AI-focused fund as much as a recognition of a land-grab moment, where startups leveraging AI in intelligent ways will have the right-to-win," said Arjun Malhotra.

The latest fund comes about four years after the seed-stage investor launched its maiden fund worth $25 million in 2019. As per the company, Good Capital is deploying this fund with target cheques of up to $1.5 million over the next 4 years.

"We invest with deep conviction by being lead investors for every investment we make. At an ideal stage when time is precious for startups, Good helps entrepreneurs get into business quickly rather than spending weeks cobbling together small amounts to raise their first round," said Rohan Malhotra.

Shreya Mishra, CEO and co-founder of SolarSquare, endorses Good Capital's approach and commented that, "Arjun and Rohan do not rely on borrowed conviction to make their investment decisions. They invested in SolarSquare when no other investor was interested in looking at the residential solar market. They have been instrumental in our growth by first leading our Seed round and then introducing us to Lowercarbon Capital who led our Series A round."

