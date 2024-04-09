You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Google Upgrades Find My Device Network That Matches Apple's Tech Google's newly upgraded Find My Device will locate your Android phone even if it is not connected to the internet. This feature is akin to Apple's Find My network.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Daniel Romero

Google's new Find My Device network, which enables Android users to track and locate misplaced devices, has begun to roll out. The crowdsourced network is now accessible in the US and Canada, but the business promises that it will soon be available everywhere.

With phones running Android 9 or later, the enhanced Find My Device network can locate your Android phone in addition to other supported devices. The updated network can assist you in finding your misplaced Android phone even if it does not have.

It functions similarly to Apple's "Find My" network, utilizing Bluetooth proximity to find nearby devices. However, given the widespread use of Android smartphones, Google's network might be significantly more robust than Apple's. Additionally, the company claims that you will find it easier to identify a missing item if there are more devices nearby.

Because Google uses "specialized hardware," owners of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices can locate them even when they are not powered on. When you approach a device that you are trying to locate, the Find My Device network will provide visual indications within the app.

Android users will also be able to find objects like wallets, keys, and luggage that are tagged with Bluetooth trackers from Pebblebee and Chipolo, according to the business, starting in May. Companies including Motorola, Jio, Eufy, and others will also introduce their own Bluetooth trackers that work with the new Find My Device network later this year.

These tags will work with the "unknown tracker alert" function, which alerts users if a Bluetooth tag is tracking them, just like it does on iOS. Google adds that, with a software update, headphones from companies like JBL and Sony will soon function with the new network.
