Government Incentives To Drive EV Penetration In India: Moody's

In a report, Moody's Investors Service said India has the fourth-largest car market globally, but electric vehicle (EV) penetration is currently only around 1%

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Moody's has said that government incentives, including those to consumers, local battery manufacturing, state-level subsidies and cut in GST rates would help drive EV penetration in India, according to a PTI report. In a report, Moody's Investors Service said India has the fourth-largest car market globally, but electric vehicle (EV) penetration is currently only around 1%.

"We expect various government incentives will drive an increase in EV penetration. These include consumer incentives, production-linked incentives for advanced battery storage to drive local cell manufacturing, goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, and other state-level subsidies," Moody's said in a statement.

The pace of increase in EV sales and towards the government's target of 30 per cent by 2030 will also depend on the country's charging infrastructure, and consumers' readiness to switch to EVs from traditional ICE vehicles, or those traditional engines powered by petrol, diesel, or natural gas, as per the report.

India has beaten Japan to become the third-largest vehicle market in 2022 after China and the USA. Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that if India can use the lithium reserves recently discovered in Jammu and Kashmir which is a crucial element in producing batteries that power electric vehicles, it can become the world's number one automobile manufacturer in the electric vehicle segment.

Earlier this week, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Monday said that Electric two-wheeler sales in India rose over two-and-half fold to 8,46,976 units in 2022-23 over the previous fiscal. Commenting on this development, Jayapradeep V, chief business officer of Raptee has said that, "The EV penetration in two wheelers which was negligibly at 1.8% in FY22 has achieved 4.6% in FY23 and in Q4 '23 it has peaked at 6.1%. And in the scooter segment the EV penetration in Q4 was almost 20% which is a remarkable achievement by all the EV players. It is interesting to note that there are 3 EV players in the Top 10 two wheeler players in India replacing few of the ICE players. All of these clearly indicate that the Electric vehicles adoption is really catching up in India with Mar '23 performance breaking the records for the Indian EV Industry and consumers are going for EVs for its superior ride experience and the improvement in the charging infrastructure. Once the EV Motorcycles which are slated to launch in FY24 are out in the market, the overall penetration will significantly jump and accelerate the transition further."
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government electric vehicles Incentives

Most Popular

See all
Branding

Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.

By Cynthia Johnson

By Amanda Breen

Business News

The Manufacturer of a Staple American Home Brand Might Be Going Out of Business

The company cited "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue operating in a recent SEC filing.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Living

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Which Ivy Colleges' Former Students Earn the Highest Salaries? — And No, It Isn't Harvard

Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

By Madeline Garfinkle

News and Trends

Deeptech Experts on ChatGPT and the Future of AI in India

Generative AI, IP creation, IP creation and the future of deeptech were some of the topics discussed as part of a session at the recently concluded Entrepreneur India's Tech & Innovation Summit 2023 in Bangalore

By S Shanthi