Government May Infuse More Capital In General Insurance Companies: Official

The government last year reportedly provided INR 5,000 crore capital to three insurers --National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The government may have to infuse more capital in the three public sector general insurance companies to improve their financial health, according to a PTI report citing a senior government official. The government last year reportedly provided INR 5,000 crore capital to three insurers --National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company.

Based on the performance in FY23, the finance ministry would take a call as to how much capital they would require to meet regulatory requirements, the official said. They are not in good financial health and funds would be infused in these entities to augment their solvency margin, the official told PTI.

Furthermore, the report stated that the solvency margin is the extra capital the companies must hold over and above the claim amounts they are likely to incur. It acts as a financial backup in extreme situations, enabling the company to settle all claims. As per the regulator IRDAI's mandate, the minimum solvency ratio insurance companies must maintain is 1.5 to lower risks. In terms of solvency margin, the required value is 150 per cent.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Insurance News and Trends Government

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Thought Leaders

18 Inspiring Lessons From the GOATS of Entrepreneurship and Leadership

From Jeff Bezos to Oprah Winfrey, some inspiring words from inspiring leaders.

By Brad Klune

Leadership

8 Leadership Skills That Seem Obvious But Still Aren't Being Practiced

Here are eight skills you need to start developing in order to become an impactful and influential leader.

By Doug Walner

Leadership

5 Critical Questions You Must Ask Yourself to Master an Entrepreneurial Mindset

An entrepreneur's strong and positive mindset really is one of the biggest drivers of business success. But what does a strong mindset really mean?

By Jason Zickerman

Business Culture

Small Businesses Can Become Stronger Than Ever With These 5 Essential Strategies

There is no one-size-fits-all magic solution in business, but implementing proven techniques and strategies can help you grow and develop. Here are five essentials you can start to apply today.

By Barak Jacques

Science & Technology

5 Essential Tips for Starting a Successful Web 3.0 Venture

In this article, we'll explore some tips to help you build a successful Web 3.0 business.

By Winfred K. Mandela