Gucci Partners With Yuga Labs To Explore New Possibilities In the Metaverse

On Monday, the luxury fashion house Gucci took to Twitter to announce its new partnership with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs creator Yuga Labs to explore new ways of exploring the Metaverse. Previously the brand has partnered with 10KTF for an NFT collection called 'Gucci Grail' and is also the first luxury brand to acquire land in The Sandbox to develop its vault- Gucci Vault Land.

"Continuing to explore the Metaverse, the House comes together with @yugalabs_. Stay tuned as a new narrative takes shape, blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital," the Italian high-end luxury brand tweeted.

The collaboration might see Gucci develop new digital fashion items which avatars can wear in the Metaverse, allowing users to showcase their style and creativity in the virtual world. Whereas for Yuga Labs, this could lead them to explore new ways of integrating luxury goods and experience into their NFT collections, leading to a more immersive experience for its users.

The clue dropped is a potion bottle in the announcement, similar to that seen in the Otherside announcement by BAYC developers. The bottle features Gucci, Koda, and Yuga Labs logos. Kodas are a 10,000 rare creatures NFT collection launched by Yuga Labs, having unique traits and high value in the virtual world.

The tweet also hinted at a new narrative taking "shape, blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital."