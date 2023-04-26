Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions Private Limited Closes Pre-Series A1 Investment Round

The fund raised will be utilized for investment in tech and talent with a focus on growing the company's newest product, the Yojana Card

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Empowerment Solutions Private Limited (HESPL) has announced a new investment to close its Pre-Series A1 round. New institutional Investors including Innovating Justice Fund and Village Capital-managed Financial Health Innovation Fund have now joined the cap table along with 22 other investors. Some of the new investors in Haqdarshak include Abhishek Rungta (founder and CEO, INT), Deep Bajaj (co-founder, Sirona Hygiene), Bhavin Pandya (co-founder and CEO, Games 24X7), M/S Morpheus Ananta, Bindu Subramaniam, (singer-songwriter and co-founder and CEO, SaPa), and independent investors, Girish Kulkarni, and Mohit Bajaj. The fund raised will be utilized for investment in tech and talent with a focus on growing the company's newest product, the Yojana Card.

"Over the next 12 months, we aim to reach 2 million families. The Yojana Card platform will give them access to a host of welfare services and financial inclusion products. The investment funds will help us build tech infrastructure for the Yojana Card platform with government integrations, software and hardware to scale, and marketing expenses towards user acquisition," said Aniket Doegar, CEO and founder, Haqdarshak.

The organization is now gearing towards launching and scaling direct-to-consumer products and services towards which the new investment funds will be parked for. The current model of working with businesses and philanthropic organizations will continue to fund the company's operational needs. Overall Haqdarshak aims to impact 100 million Indians by 2030, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are thrilled to support Haqdarshak in their journey towards delivering people-centred justice at scale. We believe Haqdarshak's unique approach is a shining example of how welfare schemes can be made accessible, affordable and easy to understand to those that did not have access before," said the Innovating Justice Fund.
