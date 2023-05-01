Healthtech Startup Genefitletics Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding

The company plans to deploy these funds to further develop a suite of oral microbiome and human genes expression tests as well as launch its own brand of precision biotics

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Genefitletics, a Direct-to-Consumer Microbiome Company, pioneering application of microbial technologies to save human health, has raised an undisclosed amount at pre-money valuation of INR 7.5 crore from a group of Angels. The company plans to deploy these funds to further develop a suite of oral microbiome and human genes expression tests as well as launch its own brand of precision biotics. The funds will also be used to further develop machine learning models for human biology, to decode the root cause of poor health.

"Healthcare system focuses on suppressing the immune system rather than finding the root cause of the disease. As a result, people develop more diseases & side effects and are prescribed more drugs. Research has now found that the microbes we were trying to eradicate for over 200 plus years assuming they are harmful for us, hold the key to the future of our health and longevity. With this understanding of the invisible army of microbes living on and within us, we founded Genefitletics to seek help from these microbes to protect, save and restore our health," said Sushant Kumar, founder and CEO of Genefitletics.

The company is working on breakthrough discoveries in microbial science, to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and human health. The company's platform- PROTEBA, works at the convergence of microbial sequencing, artificial intelligence and scientific research to develop a pipeline of consumer health solutions, precision diagnostics and precision bio therapeutics for promoting better health and longevity, according to an official statement by the company.

Genefitletics was incubated at IIM Udaipur Incubation center and is also part of Leap to Unicorn bootcamp program- an initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank, in association with Money control and CNBCTV18.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Technology News and Trends healthtech

Most Popular

See all

By Jarrett Preston

Leadership

Why Jamie Dimon's Resistance to Flexible Work Spells Trouble for JPMorgan

In an era where hybrid work is becoming the norm, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon seems to be swimming against the tide. With the recent news of the bank's request for managing directors to return to the office full-time, it's clear that Dimon's crusade to bring employees back in person is not only a sign of weakness but also exposes an inability to adapt to the evolving world of work.

By Gleb Tsipursky

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Leadership

You Have to Lead Yourself Before You Can Lead Others — How to Master the Art of Self-Leadership

As entrepreneurs, we can get lost in the demands of the business and need to remember to take care of ourselves. However, self-care is crucial in self-leadership. When business leaders don't practice self-care, they become overwhelmed and burnt out, which means a decrease in productivity, creativity, and overall happiness.

By Roland Polzin

Management

How to Avoid Becoming a Villain — 6 Leadership Traits You Must Avoid

Learn essential leadership traits you must avoid to be an effective and successful leader and avoid the six most damaging traits that can lead you down the path of becoming a villain.

By Lola Salvador Akinwunmi

Business Process

3 Ways to Stay at the Top of Your Field

Staying at the top of your field takes work. It's an ambition many people share but don't always achieve. However, mastery is less about the skills you have today and more about the willingness to change how you look at success.

By Peter Daisyme