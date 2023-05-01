Healthtech Startup Genefitletics Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding

The company plans to deploy these funds to further develop a suite of oral microbiome and human genes expression tests as well as launch its own brand of precision biotics

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Genefitletics, a Direct-to-Consumer Microbiome Company, pioneering application of microbial technologies to save human health, has raised an undisclosed amount at pre-money valuation of INR 7.5 crore from a group of Angels. The company plans to deploy these funds to further develop a suite of oral microbiome and human genes expression tests as well as launch its own brand of precision biotics. The funds will also be used to further develop machine learning models for human biology, to decode the root cause of poor health.

"Healthcare system focuses on suppressing the immune system rather than finding the root cause of the disease. As a result, people develop more diseases & side effects and are prescribed more drugs. Research has now found that the microbes we were trying to eradicate for over 200 plus years assuming they are harmful for us, hold the key to the future of our health and longevity. With this understanding of the invisible army of microbes living on and within us, we founded Genefitletics to seek help from these microbes to protect, save and restore our health," said Sushant Kumar, founder and CEO of Genefitletics.

The company is working on breakthrough discoveries in microbial science, to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and human health. The company's platform- PROTEBA, works at the convergence of microbial sequencing, artificial intelligence and scientific research to develop a pipeline of consumer health solutions, precision diagnostics and precision bio therapeutics for promoting better health and longevity, according to an official statement by the company.

Genefitletics was incubated at IIM Udaipur Incubation center and is also part of Leap to Unicorn bootcamp program- an initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank, in association with Money control and CNBCTV18.