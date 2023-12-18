The round also saw participation from existing investors such as DSG Consumer Partners, Omnivore and Alkemi Partners

2017 founded healthy snacking brand Farmley announced it had raised USD 6.7 M in a Pre-Series B round of funding led by BC Jindal Group.

"This new round of investment brings us a step closer to our mission of becoming a household brand and contributing to a healthier world. These funds will play a pivotal role in fuelling our product innovation efforts, in diversifying distribution channels and in amplifying the brand-building efforts. We would like to make people's snacking experiences more wholesome by operating on consumer first principles," shares Akash Sharma, Co-founder, Farmley.

Being optimistic about the investment, BC Jindal Group believes the startup is re-imagining India's snacking habit with a focus on health and wellness through the development of a healthy snacking segment. This strategic funding aligns with the group's ethos of backing entrepreneurs who are building homegrown international brands.

Farmely was founded by Akash Sharma and Abhishek Agarwal with the aim of reimagining dry fruits and nuts in lip-smacking flavours and innovative snacking formats. Their bestselling products include roasted peri peri makhanas, thai chilli cashews and delicious date bites and count 100+ products in its offerings. They are backed by 5000+ farmers and producers to provide adulteration-free signature dry fruits and nuts.

It has its presence across e-commerce platforms, quick commerce, and retail outlets. With the raised funds, Farmley aims to deepen its presence across the offline retail touchpoints and intensify brand-building efforts.