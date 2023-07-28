The Money Summit, set for August 8th, 2023, at the JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, would bring together about 60 investors to exchange knowledge on strategies for raising money and enhancing investor relations.

The 13th Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneur Awards, hosted by Entrepreneur India, is all set to take place at the JW Marriott in New Delhi's Aerocity on August 7 and 8, 2023. The day two of this much-awaited event will see about 60 investors, exchanging expertise about strategies for boosting investor relations and raising funds in an exclusive section named Money Summit.

Leading investors including Piyush Kharbanda, General Partner, SouthEast Asia & India, Vertex Ventures; Karan Mohla, General Partner, B Capital; Ashish Kumar, Co-founder, Fundamentum; Vikas Bali, CEO, Aavishkaar Group; Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments; and Ruchira Shukla, VC Regional Head South Asia, among others, are participating in the summit. They will be discussing important topics like "how to maximise your investor relationships" and "how to turbocharge post-investment support and services."

Additionally, founders who have successfully raised financing during the proverbial winter will be there to discuss what worked for them and how their perspective has changed in light of the shifting economic landscape. These include names like Shivam Shahi, Co-founder and COO of Blue Tokai Coffee; Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO of Log9; Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Leverage Edu; Alok Mittal, CEO and Co-founder of Indifi Technologies Private Limited; and Rohit Ramana, Co-founder and Chief Financial and People Officer of Mintoak.

The Managing Partners/Directors and Co-founders of venture debt funds such as Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital, Blacksoil, Lighthouse Canton, Stride Ventures, IvyCap Ventures, and Innoven Capital will also participate in the next panel discussion to explore the state of the venture debt market and how it is increasingly serving as a vital growth facilitator for Indian companies in the face of a capital crunch.

The summit will also bring together VCs who either live and invest or simply invest in new emerging areas to help entrepreneurs understand how to raise money outside of traditional startup hotspots.

The topic of "raising capital beyond the big cities" will be discussed by early-stage investors including Padmaja Ruparel from IAN, Vikrant Varshney from SucSEED Indovation, Vinay Bansal from Inflection Point Ventures, Nandini Mansinghka from Mumbai Angels, Dhruv Sharma from AngelList India, Anisha Singh from She Capital, Jinesh Shah from Omnivore, Pallav Kumar Singh from Sphiticap, and Yagnesh Sanghrajka of 100X.VC.

Another important part of the Money summit is Mentor Roundtables where experts from many industries will be mentoring startups on a variety of topics like how to find startup exits, which will be mentored by Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Dev Accelerator Pvt Ltd. On the other hand, Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner of Elevar Equity, will discuss how to create the ideal founder-VC alliance.

There will also be a Startup Kickoff session that will highlight growth startups and entrepreneurs who have demonstrable goods or services and are looking for funding. To investors, VCs, and accelerators like Sauce.vc, 35 North Ventures, V3 Ventures, Marwari Catalysts, Capital A, FAAD Networks, EV2 Ventures, CapFort Ventures, Ankur Capital, and JITO Incubation & Innovation Foundation, these people will have 3-5 minutes to pitch their ideas or stories.

