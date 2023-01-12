House Of Brands SuperCluster Pi Secures $2 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SuperCluster Pi, a House of Brands (HoB) startup, has raised $2 million in the Seed funding round led by Bobby Balachandran of Exterro Inc with participation from marquee angel networks such as Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Hyderabad Angels, Faad Network and AngelBay. Key social influencers including Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Allahbadia of Beer Biceps, Praful Billore (MBA Chaiwala), Arvind Arora (A2) among others have also invested in the round. The startup intends to use 70% of the fresh funds to make acquisitions and the rest to fuel the growth of the brands, expand its team and enhance its brand marketing activities.

Company handout

"SuperCluster Pi is on a mission to make India healthier by curating all entrepreneurial efforts in the proactive wellness sector together. We are committed to making a healthy lifestyle possible, accessible and sustainable. Our team is thrilled to be backed by investors with capital, support and guidance early on in our journey. The startup will continue to grow and acquire brands in the proactive wellness sector so that our mission of building a healthier tomorrow becomes a reality," said Vishnu Prasath Devrajan, founder of SuperCluster Pi.

SuperCluster Pi is targeting acquisitions of 6 to 8 D2C brands over the next 12 months, and aiming for $20 million in annualized gross merchandise value (GMV) run-rate. The startup has acquired a total of three D2C brands over the last 6 months, reaching more than 30,000 consumers every month. Backed by a workforce of over 100 team members with expertise in digital marketing and scaling brands, the HoB acquires and scales up D2C brands that are consumer centric, problem solving and socially conscious, claimed by the company in a statement.

"SuperCluster Pi is unique in its proposition of making the society - people and business - work towards a common goal of a healthier tomorrow. Their team has shown immense potential with the existing portfolio of D2C brands by taking them faster and closer to digital first consumers. We are extremely bullish on the vision and the sustainable business model of SuperCluster Pi," said Rathnakar Samavedam, investment director at Hyderabad Angels.

Founded in 2021 by Vishnu Prasath Devarajan, SuperCluster Pi is a D2C House of Brands in the wellness space.