Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, MG Motor India, among others released their May 2023 wholesales statistics, while a few companies reported a decline in sales numbers others reported an overall growth.

Although supplies are improving, there is a significant mismatch between customer demand and available inventory, said a report by Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) released last month.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 178,083 units in May 2023 compared to 161,413 units in May 2022, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year(YoY) jump. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 146,596 units, sales to other OEM of 5,010 units and exports of 26,477 units.



"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. The Company took all possible measures to minimize the impact," the company said in a statement.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor



Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese carmaker, achieved the monthly cumulative sales of 20,410 units for May 2023 thus reporting growth of 110 per cent over 10,216 units in May 2022. The company registered domestic sales of 1,9379 units and export sales of 1031 units of The Urban Cruiser Hyryder this month. TKM also witnessed a jump of 32 per cent over April 2023.



Commenting on the sales announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales & Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Toyota Kirloskar Motor has scaled a new high by reporting the highest monthly sales performance of 20,410 units. We believe that the strong upward trajectory, highlights the company's customer alignment and ever-growing product popularity with the latest launches like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the Hilux that continue to support the strong sales momentum in their respective segments."

Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2023 stood at 74,973 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during May 2022. Domestic sales declined almost 2 per cent.



Total passenger vehicles sales stood at 45,984 units, a 6 per cent YoY rise. Whereas the total commercial vehicles sales stood at 28,989 units, a decline of 12 per cent YoY.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd



Hyundai Motor India registered domestic sales volume of 48,601 units and export sales volume of 11,000 units with cumulative sales of 59,601 units for the month of May 2023.

Commenting on the May 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "We are glad to announce a healthy double-digit sales growth for the month of May 2023 fuelled by our blockbuster SUVs, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue. The recently launched all-new Hyundai VERNA again clockedstrong numbers, while Hyundai EXTER, our soon to be launched SUV,continues to ramp up excitement amongst customers in the SUV space."

MG Motor India



MG Motor India announced its retail sales figures for the month of May 2023, with 5,006 units sold, the company has witnessed a growth of 25 per cent over the same month last year (YOY).

"MG India remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives. The growth in sales of ZS EV and the positive response to the recently launched MG Comet EV—the Smart EV, further encouraged the company's stance towards electric mobility," the company said in a statement.