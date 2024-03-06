How India Is Poised To Become The World's Largest Gaming Hub A recent report has come out with interesting insights about the esports industry, pointing out at how India is poised to become world's largest gaming hub.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo by Sean Do on Unsplash

A recent report has come out with interesting insights about the esports industry, pointing out at how India is poised to become world's largest gaming hub. With multiplayer games making a comeback, prominent esports titles almost doubled to 19 in 2023, with 1.8 million Indians participating in them, and which were available across 20 platforms.

Here are the significant findings from the report:

1. Game streamers saw an increase in viewership of 20% to 25%, particularly in Tier-II cities
As per the EY-Loco gamer survey, 78% of respondents had participated in Esports events and they all viewed at least one tournament a month.

2. Shooting games remained the favourite in India, generating 24% of in-app purchase revenues, followed by strategy games.

3. Game platform Loco has estimated that online viewership grew 20% in 2023. It believes that 4% of total YouTube viewership is also related to gaming.

4. Watch parties are growing, where groups of fans watch games together and interact with each other during game play.

5. Apart from the growth in smartphone users in India of over 30 million, low data charges and increasing per capita income, the popularity of gaming influencers (which attract significant followers on social media and short video platforms) contributed to attracting new cohorts of players. Smartphone users, who are expected to grow from 574 to 640 million by 2026. Wired (or similar) broadband, which should almost double from 38 million to 68 million.

Source: FICCI-EY Report titled 'Reinvent: India's media and entertainment sector is innovating for the future'
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends esports

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

This Looming Regulatory Change Is Endangering Your Entrepreneurial Livelihood. Here's What You Can Do About It.

Time is ticking for franchise owners and independent contractors. Learn why immediate action is crucial to protect your business from regulatory changes that threaten your operational freedom and economic stability.

By Kim Kavin
Business News

'Highway Robbery': Burger Chain Slammed for 'Out of Control' Prices Amid Inflation

A Five Guys receipt is going viral on social media.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

7 Common But Ineffective Business Strategies You Need to Be Aware of

Because strategy centers on making choices, every business has a strategy. Here are seven common but ineffective strategies — and how to make better choices.

By Katie Burkhart
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

JPMorgan Says Its AI Cash Flow Software Cut Human Work By Almost 90%

The company has roughly 2,500 clients using the AI-backed tool — and it could soon charge for the service based on its success.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

At 23, She Started a Side Hustle for 'Quick Money.' Now the Business Brings in More Than $1 Million a Month — and Boasts Celebrity Fans.

Katherine Watercutter, now founder and CEO of activewear brand Gold Hinge, was working as a sales representative in Indiana when she decided to earn some extra cash.

By Amanda Breen