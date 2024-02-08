Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, highlighted the pivotal role of India's developer community in building cutting-edge products and solutions that solve challenges for the nation and can be deployed around the world

"This next generation of AI is changing how and what developers build everywhere, including in India. It's fantastic to see how India's developer community is applying our technology and tools to build the future for India and the world," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. He highlighted the pivotal role of India's developer community in building cutting-edge products and solutions that solve challenges for the nation and can be deployed around the world.

During his address at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru, Nadella spoke about the impact Indian developers are making in accelerating AI innovation globally. India is the fastest-growing market on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned software collaboration and innovation platform, with 13.2 million developers using the platform. It is expected to overtake the US as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027. India also has the second-highest number of generative AI projects on GitHub after the United States.

Nadella also said that Microsoft will expand its Code; Without Barriers program to India this month, as the company aims to democratize access to tech skills nationwide. On Wednesday, Nadella announced Microsoft's new skilling investment in India to empower people and organizations to thrive in the AI era. The investment will see Microsoft provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025.

In January 2024, Microsoft enabled 100,000 developers to advance their careers in AI through its AI Odyssey initiative. The initiative allowed participants to take the first step towards becoming a subject matter expert in AI by learning new skills and earning Microsoft credentials. Microsoft is expanding the AI Odyssey program to other Asian countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, after receiving an overwhelming response from India.

