Hypergro.ai Secures INR 7 Crore In Seed Funding

A Bangalore- based martech startup hypergro.ai, has raised Seed funding of INR 7 crore. The round was led by Silverneedle Ventures with participation from Huddle, TDV Partners, HME Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, FiiRE, and angel investors like Arjun Vaidya, Ankit Kedia and Rajesh Sawhney. The funds will be used to attract top talents in areas such as AI and machine learning, tech, product, sales and marketing.

"At hypergro, we're not merely witnessing the future –we're crafting it. By merging the power of AI with the authenticity of UGC, we're redefining the dynamics of business-customer interactions. Our mission is to make this groundbreaking shift both transformational and available to everyone," said Rituraj Biswas, co-founder and CEO, hypergro.ai.

The company further said, it is setting its sights on new markets and is poised to make its innovative solutions accessible to a broader spectrum of businesses.

"Hypergro.ai attacks the biggest challenge facing consumer marketing companies - rising CACs. We at Silverneedle Ventures believe strongly in the power of technology in general and AI in particular. We are proud to lead this round and repose confidence in the dynamic founders of the company," said Prashant Panday, partner, Silverneedle Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Rituraj Biswas, Neha Soman, Abhijeet Kumar, and Arijit Mukhopadhyay, Hypergro.ai is a digital marketing platform focused on boosting brand revenues and reducing customer acquisition costs.