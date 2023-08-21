Hypergro.ai Secures INR 7 Crore In Seed Funding The funds will be used to attract top talents in areas such as AI and machine learning, tech, product, sales and marketing

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

A Bangalore- based martech startup hypergro.ai, has raised Seed funding of INR 7 crore. The round was led by Silverneedle Ventures with participation from Huddle, TDV Partners, HME Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, FiiRE, and angel investors like Arjun Vaidya, Ankit Kedia and Rajesh Sawhney. The funds will be used to attract top talents in areas such as AI and machine learning, tech, product, sales and marketing.

"At hypergro, we're not merely witnessing the future –we're crafting it. By merging the power of AI with the authenticity of UGC, we're redefining the dynamics of business-customer interactions. Our mission is to make this groundbreaking shift both transformational and available to everyone," said Rituraj Biswas, co-founder and CEO, hypergro.ai.

The company further said, it is setting its sights on new markets and is poised to make its innovative solutions accessible to a broader spectrum of businesses.

"Hypergro.ai attacks the biggest challenge facing consumer marketing companies - rising CACs. We at Silverneedle Ventures believe strongly in the power of technology in general and AI in particular. We are proud to lead this round and repose confidence in the dynamic founders of the company," said Prashant Panday, partner, Silverneedle Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Rituraj Biswas, Neha Soman, Abhijeet Kumar, and Arijit Mukhopadhyay, Hypergro.ai is a digital marketing platform focused on boosting brand revenues and reducing customer acquisition costs.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Hypergro.ai Secures INR 7 Crore In Seed Funding

The funds will be used to attract top talents in areas such as AI and machine learning, tech, product, sales and marketing

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Jewellery Savings App Plus Raises $350,000 In Seed Funding

The platform will utilize the funds towards expanding and enhancing its operations

By Teena Jose
Growth Strategies

Dr. Reddy's Shows International Growth Alongside Strategic Expansion In Indian Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY), a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, reported stellar first-quarter earnings on July 26, highlighting the progress it has made with its efforts to diversify into new drug verticals.

By Nishant Sinha
Entrepreneurs

A Self-Driven Entrepreneur

Gagandeep Reehal, co-founder and CEO, Minus Zero started AI-based self-driving tech startup Minus Zero in late 2021 with his co-founder, Gursimran Kalra

By S Shanthi
Starting a Business

Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal Planning New E-Commerce Start-Up

Binny Bansal, who had sold off his remaining stake in Flipkart recently, is planning a new start-up.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Women's Wellness Brand Inaari Secures INR 4 Crore Investment From HyugaLife.com

The funds from this investment will be channeled towards further developing Inaari's product range and strengthening its presence in the women's wellness market

By Teena Jose