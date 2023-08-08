The company plans utilize the fund to expand its market reach, enhance its production capabilities, strengthen its distribution network, and introduce more innovative flavours and product lines

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Go Zero, an ice cream brand, has secured $1 million in its pre-Series A funding round, led by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, and V3 Ventures, with participation from angel investors Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of the Bombay Shaving Company; Arjun Purkayastha, Regional – Head Greater China, Reckitt Benckiser; Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures; Krishi Fagwani, CEO, Thrive; and many other founders and CEOs.

With the new financing, the company plans to expand its market reach, enhance its production capabilities, strengthen its distribution network, and introduce more innovative flavours and product lines.

"Post the pandemic, people have become conscious of what they are consuming. More and more consumers are switching to healthier snacking options. With Go Zero, we aim to make the ice cream and dessert eating experience a healthy and guilt-free one for all. All our products are completely zero sugar, sweetened with plant-based sweeteners, which are completely safe and low in calories," said Kiran Shah, founder, Go Zero.

"With this fundraise, we will look at expanding our presence in all major cities and on all e-commerce and q-commerce channels such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto. The funds will also be used for marketing and creating awareness about the brand," added Kiran.