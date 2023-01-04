India Is the Second-Biggest Contributor To Developer Ecosystem, Says Microsoft CEO

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, on Tuesday, has reportedly said that India tops in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) and expressed high level of optimism on India leading what he termed as 'public digital good story'. In his four-day visit to India, Nadella further added that India will lead in using AI for solving real problems.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, Nadella said that India is the second biggest contributor to the developer ecosystem and forecasted that the country will be the third-largest economy by the end of this decade, according to reports.

"India leads when it comes to digital public goods. There is India and then there is daylight, when it comes to the enlightened way in which India is building its digital infrastructure," said Nadella in a statement.

According to him, by public digital good, he meant fields like education, healthcare, and so on, which caters to the public, and where digitalisation can play a very prominent role in propelling it further.

Furthermore, Nadella signified Cloud services as a game changer for India. Speaking at the Summit Nadella described Cloud as being in its early-to-intermediate stage, citing tremendous momentum in its adoption and announced the plans to set up a fourth region in Hyderabad to develop a quality cloud infrastructure. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker, the India public cloud services (PCS) market, including infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, and software-as-a-service (SaaS), touched $1.6 billion for the first half of 2020.

In addition, Nadella touched the topic of upskilling in India which he considered as a huge trend in the country. In his words, as per the reports, "According to the LinkedIn data, India has 2 times the rate of skilling. What is important in the labour force is how updated one is about their skill and taking pride in it, and market forces rewarding is magic."

Nadella reportedly highlighted six digital imperatives that businesses must focus on today: migrate to the cloud; unify data and apply AI models as platforms; empower fusion teams (basically remote work); re-energise your workforce (upskilling); embrace collaborative business processes; and prioritise security.

In a nutshell, Nadella expressed an overview about the tech industry that, "Do not let stories about what's happening in the tech industry confuse the rest; because the opportunity is growing. Tech talent is getting hired across industries. I feel this is the rebalancing of the talent pool so that every sector becomes tech powered."