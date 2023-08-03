Indian Government Imposes Restrictions On Laptop, Computer Imports The government notification reportedly added that the restriction will not be applicable to imports under the baggage rules

By Teena Jose

In a notification issued on Thursday (August 3), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has announced certain restrictions on the imports of laptops, computers and other items under the seven categories of HSN code 8471, adding that the restriction will not be applicable to imports under the baggage rules.

"The move's spirit is to push manufacturing in India. It's not a nudge, it's a push," Ali Akhtar Jafri, former director general at electronics industry body MAIT, reportedly said in a statement.

According to a Reuters' report, India has been trying to push local manufacturing by giving production-linked incentives in two dozen sectors. It further added, the government has extended the deadline for companies to apply for its $2 billion manufacturing incentive scheme to attract big-ticket investments in IT hardware manufacturing, which covers products like laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers.

For the purpose of R&D (research and development), testing, benchmarking and evaluation repair and re-export, and product development purposes, the government has given exemption from import licence for imports up to 20 items per consignment.

"Further, after the intended purpose, the products would either be destroyed beyond use or re-exported. Also, the licence for restricted imports shall not be required for the repair and return of re-import of goods repaired abroad, as per the Foreign Trade Policy," said the notification.

The incentive scheme is key to India's ambitions to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain, with the country targeting annual production worth $300 billion by 2026, as per the Reuters' report.

