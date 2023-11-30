The list of India's top 200 self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia 2023 is out and it showcases the accomplishments of 405 founders from 200 companies in India's entrepreneurial landscape.

The list of India's top 200 self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia 2023 is out and it showcases the accomplishments of 405 founders from 200 companies in India's entrepreneurial landscape. The list is dominated by Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram, emphasizing their status as major hubs for entrepreneurship. The collective value of the featured companies amounts to INR 30 lakh crore, reflecting their significant contribution to the Indian economy.

The inclusion of young founders born in the 1990s and women entrepreneurs highlights the diversity and dynamism of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Here are some interesting insights from the report:

1. Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts occupies the number 1 spot in the inaugural India's Top 200 self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia 2023.

2. He is followed by the founders of Flipkart and Zomato.

3. 8 of the Top 10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are from startups.

4. 405 founders from 200 companies feature in India's Top 200 self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia 2023.

5. Cumulative value of all the companies in the list is INR 30 lakh crore, which is equivalent to the GDP of Denmark.

6. Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, at 21 years, is the youngest in India's Top 200 self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia 2023, followed by Shashvat Nakrani of Bharatpe, aged 25, and Dilsher Malhi of Zupee, aged 27.

7. More than 56% of the founders in the list are engineering graduates, 10 are chartered accountants and 7 are doctors.

8. Falguni Nayar of Nykaa tops the list of women entrepreneurs.

9. Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, and Saumya Singh Rathore of Winzo, aged 35, each is the youngest woman in the list.

10. Falguni Nayar, aged 60, of Nykaa, is the most experienced among women to enter the list.

11. The top self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia 2023 came from 23 cities across India, led by Bengaluru (129), Mumbai (78) and Gurugram and New Delhi.

12. A toital of 20 women feature in the list.

The comprehensive report was done IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India. These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was 30th September 2023. This list refers to companies headquartered in India only (state-owned companies and subsidiaries of foreign companies are not included).



Regarding the report, Vikas Sharma, Head-Wealth Management and Private Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank said, "The IDFC FIRST Private Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list recognises first generation people who have created valuable enterprises across different industries. The list showcases the immense talent, innovation, and accomplishments of India's visionary founders, those who are propelling the nation's entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights."



Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India had commented, "The IDFC FIRST Private Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list demonstrates the vibrancy of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography. 1/3rd of the list is aged under 40 and the eldest on the list is 80 years old."