You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IndiGo has now become the world's third-largest airline in terms of market capitalization (m-cap). Interglobe Aviation share price as on 11 Apr 2024 is INR. 3617.65, over the past six months, the Interglobe Aviation share price has increased by 46.26 per cent and in the last one year, it has increased by 90.19 per cnet. The 52-week low for Interglobe Aviation share price was INR 1,864.55 and the 52-week high was INR 3,651, said ICICI Securities analysis.

IndiGo surpassed United Airlines to become the sixth largest airline in the world during December 2023. Delta Air and Ryanair Holdings are the top two airlines with $30.4 billion and $26.5 billion m-cap, respectively, according to Bloomberg. In June 2023, crossing another milestone, the market valuation of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reached INR 1 lakh crore mark. It was the first Indian airline to achieve this breakthrough.

Recently, in order to boost connectivity between two key tourism markets, Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a codeshare partnership and mutual cooperation agreement. The agreement will enable both carriers to provide customers with more options and flexibility for seamless travels between Malaysia and India. Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce our proposed codeshare agreement with Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia. This partnership will not only offer seamless travel experience between India and Malaysia, but also enhance international trade opportunities by improving accessibility. This codeshare is in line with our vision to provide access to an unparalleled network, while delivering on our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences."