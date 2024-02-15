Infographic: Bitcoin Soars Higher, M-cap Crosses USD1 Trillion At the time of publishing, the price stood at USD 52,215.00

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

Its been a good year for cryptocurrency players and investors so far with U.S. SEC approving BTC ETF and Bitcoin price crossing USD 50,000. On Wednesday, the total value invested in the cryptocoin surpassed USD one trillion for the first time since November 2021 when it touched USD 1.08 Trillion.

At the time of publishing, the price stood at USD 52,215.00. Let's take a look at the major milestones which led to this m-cap revival.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Richard Branson Signs Open Letter Calling to 'Make AI a Force for Good'

The letter was published by The Elders and the Future of Life Institute on Thursday and signed by actress Cate Blanchett and Jaan Tallinn (co-founder of Skype).

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Mastering the Skill of Convincing Stakeholders to Approve and Execute Ideas

There's a big difference between approval-seeking and being your own biggest advocate.

By Mary Hubbard
Starting a Business

For Years, This Black Founder Learned an Uncommon But Essential Craft on the Side. Now His Creations Are Beloved By Celebrity Chefs — and Can Sell for More Than $1,000.

A chance encounter with a legendary knifemaker would lead Quintin Middleton, owner of Middleton Made Knives, to follow his long-time passion into business.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

3 Business Basics to Remember in 2024

Here are three fundamental tips that will help every SMB this year.

By Paul Burke
Innovation

Why Most Founders and Investors Are Wrong About Disruption

Everything is always in a state of business change... are you ready to adapt?

By Dustin Lemick
Business News

TikTok's CEO Is an Honorary Chair at the 2024 Met Gala

Conde Nast's Chief Content Offer, Anna Wintour, made the announcement Thursday.

By Emily Rella