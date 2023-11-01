With the aim of becoming a world leader in flexible flow solutions, Aeroflex is currently exporting to 80+ countries and aims to play a big role in India's leading industries including aerospace

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the recent to join the IPO bandwagon, Aeroflex Industries is manufacturing and supplying environment-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products for utilities, refineries and firefighting equipment since 1993. With the aim of becoming a world leader in flexible flow solutions, Aeroflex is currently exporting to 80+ countries and aims to play a big role in India's leading industries including aerospace.