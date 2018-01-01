IPO
IPO
To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls
It's also important to understand the difference between growth and scale, and how you can leverage both.
IPO
3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO
Shares of the streaming service opened at about $165, valuing the company at close to $30 billion.
Dropbox
Why Steve Jobs Remains the Biggest Challenge to Dropbox's Future
The late Apple founder's vow to take on Dropbox's business could come back to haunt the cloud storage company as it prepares for its IPO.
IPO
An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust
Going public means a company meets certain standards of increased corporate governance, responsible leadership and financial transparency.
Exit Strategies
IPO vs. Getting Acquired: What You Can Learn From Snap and Instagram's Divergent Exit Strategies
It's important to know the costs and benefits of each approach.
IPO
From Private to Public: The Options You're Not Considering
There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for taking a company public; consider all your options to maximize both your short-term gains and long-term growth.
Food Businesses
As Bobby Flay Cooks Up an IPO, Can He Still Remain the Hands-On Guy?
Used to calling his own shots, Flay will soon find out what happens when he lets everyone else into the kitchen.
Masters of Scale
Instead of Taking Millions More in Investor Money, Our 25-Person Company Chose to IPO
Why we made the strategic decision to pursue an IPO as a fundraising strategy.
IPO
In Honor of Ronco's Recent IPO, Check Out These 8 Facts About the Infomercial Pioneer
'But wait, there's more.'
Snapchat
Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca's Missed Opportunity With Snapchat Proves You Should Read Your Email
Billions of dollars could be awaiting you in your inbox.
Venture Capital
Here's What Experts Predict for VC and the IPO Market
One industry leader believes good companies will continue to find funding, period.