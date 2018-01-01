IPO

3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO
IPO

3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO

Shares of the streaming service opened at about $165, valuing the company at close to $30 billion.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Why Steve Jobs Remains the Biggest Challenge to Dropbox's Future
Dropbox

Why Steve Jobs Remains the Biggest Challenge to Dropbox's Future

The late Apple founder's vow to take on Dropbox's business could come back to haunt the cloud storage company as it prepares for its IPO.
Vineet Jain | 5 min read
An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust
IPO

An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust

Going public means a company meets certain standards of increased corporate governance, responsible leadership and financial transparency.
Amy Butte | 7 min read
IPO vs. Getting Acquired: What You Can Learn From Snap and Instagram's Divergent Exit Strategies
Exit Strategies

IPO vs. Getting Acquired: What You Can Learn From Snap and Instagram's Divergent Exit Strategies

It's important to know the costs and benefits of each approach.
Rashmi Menon | 4 min read
From Private to Public: The Options You're Not Considering
IPO

From Private to Public: The Options You're Not Considering

There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for taking a company public; consider all your options to maximize both your short-term gains and long-term growth.
Brady Fletcher | 7 min read
As Bobby Flay Cooks Up an IPO, Can He Still Remain the Hands-On Guy?
Food Businesses

As Bobby Flay Cooks Up an IPO, Can He Still Remain the Hands-On Guy?

Used to calling his own shots, Flay will soon find out what happens when he lets everyone else into the kitchen.
Jason Adams | 15+ min read
Instead of Taking Millions More in Investor Money, Our 25-Person Company Chose to IPO
Masters of Scale

Instead of Taking Millions More in Investor Money, Our 25-Person Company Chose to IPO

Why we made the strategic decision to pursue an IPO as a fundraising strategy.
David Greenberg | 10 min read
In Honor of Ronco's Recent IPO, Check Out These 8 Facts About the Infomercial Pioneer
IPO

In Honor of Ronco's Recent IPO, Check Out These 8 Facts About the Infomercial Pioneer

'But wait, there's more.'
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca's Missed Opportunity With Snapchat Proves You Should Read Your Email
Snapchat

Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca's Missed Opportunity With Snapchat Proves You Should Read Your Email

Billions of dollars could be awaiting you in your inbox.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Here's What Experts Predict for VC and the IPO Market
Venture Capital

Here's What Experts Predict for VC and the IPO Market

One industry leader believes good companies will continue to find funding, period.
Shawn Degnan | 5 min read
