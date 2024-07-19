Get All Access for $5/mo

Want to Go Public? 7 Steps to Prepare for an IPO. Join us for this free webinar and learn what's necessary as you discover if an IPO is the right path for your business.

By Entrepreneur Events Edited by Jason Fell

voronaman | Shutterstock

Many entrepreneurs dream of taking their company public. But before that dream becomes a reality, there are many things that need to happen as you prepare for a public offering.

The average IPO takes 24 months to launch. During that period, there's a lot of groundwork that needs to take place. Fortunately, we've put together a webinar with seven clear steps to help you prepare for this next stage in your business.

Join us for the free webinar, Want to Go Public? 7 Steps to Prepare for an IPO, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. This webinar will help business owners think critically through the IPO process, determine if this step is right for your business, and detail some best practices to follow while launching a public offering.

REGISTER NOW

Moderated by AI-Researcher and Entrepreneur author Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, this webinar will feature expert insights from Megan O'Brien, the Business & Finance editor at NetSuite, as they unveil the steps you need to be aware of to prepare for an IPO.

During this conversation, where attendees are encouraged to ask questions, we'll cover:

  • The state of the IPO market: Rules, regulations, and trends that impact publicly launching a company right now.
  • Questions you must ask: Know the questions that you need to ask yourself and your team before pursuing a public offering.
  • IPO pros and cons: Gain insights on the pros and cons of taking your company public, from stock to scrutiny.
  • People to onboard: Discover the internal and external expertise you need to make the IPO work before, during, and after the offering.

Join us for the Want to Go Public? 7 Steps to Prepare for an IPO webinar taking place live on Thursday, August 22, at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

REGISTER NOW
Entrepreneur Events

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How a Local Greek Restaurant Seized Opportunities and Won a New Food Network Competition

After starting as a food truck in 2014, Think Greek has evolved into an award-winning restaurant by creating innovative menu items and taking advantage of opportunities that extend its audience reach.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

How to Be a Billionaire By 25, According to a College Dropout Turned CEO Worth $1.6 Billion

Austin Russell became the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2020 at age 25.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

3 Branding Strategies That Will Make Any Brand Stand Out

Here's how to differentiate your brand in three essential steps — understanding your unique selling proposition, leveraging storytelling, and valuing feedback.

By Julie Lokun, JD
Business News

The Largest IT Outage in History Just Happened. Here's How the CEO of Crowdstrike, the Company at Fault, Is Responding.

Thousands of PCs and servers faced a dreaded blue screen this morning.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How to Spot the Perfect Executive for Your Company

Hiring senior talent to run a team is a crucial moment in the story and trajectory of a company. Whether you need to hire senior talent now or are looking to gather insights for the future, it's important to be prepared for a gap in a crucial leadership position.

By Brad Rencher
Science & Technology

There's No Margin for Error in Cybersecurity — Here's How to Build a Strong Online Defense through Everyday Habits

Learn how everyday habits and practices can enhance your organization's security posture.

By Apu Pavithran