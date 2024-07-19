Join us for this free webinar and learn what's necessary as you discover if an IPO is the right path for your business.

Many entrepreneurs dream of taking their company public. But before that dream becomes a reality, there are many things that need to happen as you prepare for a public offering.

The average IPO takes 24 months to launch. During that period, there's a lot of groundwork that needs to take place. Fortunately, we've put together a webinar with seven clear steps to help you prepare for this next stage in your business.

Join us for the free webinar, Want to Go Public? 7 Steps to Prepare for an IPO, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. This webinar will help business owners think critically through the IPO process, determine if this step is right for your business, and detail some best practices to follow while launching a public offering.

Moderated by AI-Researcher and Entrepreneur author Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, this webinar will feature expert insights from Megan O'Brien, the Business & Finance editor at NetSuite, as they unveil the steps you need to be aware of to prepare for an IPO.

During this conversation, where attendees are encouraged to ask questions, we'll cover:

The state of the IPO market : Rules, regulations, and trends that impact publicly launching a company right now.

: Rules, regulations, and trends that impact publicly launching a company right now. Questions you must ask : Know the questions that you need to ask yourself and your team before pursuing a public offering.

: Know the questions that you need to ask yourself and your team before pursuing a public offering. IPO pros and cons : Gain insights on the pros and cons of taking your company public, from stock to scrutiny.

: Gain insights on the pros and cons of taking your company public, from stock to scrutiny. People to onboard: Discover the internal and external expertise you need to make the IPO work before, during, and after the offering.

Join us for the Want to Go Public? 7 Steps to Prepare for an IPO webinar taking place live on Thursday, August 22, at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.