Kathryn Walker

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Kathryn Walker is the founder and CEO of Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness. She is an accomplished provider in both anesthesia and psychiatry practices with a specific interest in the neurobiology of cutting-edge therapeutic interventions.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Thought Leaders

10 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Took My Company Public

What I wish I would have known through the many turmoils of experience that lead to necessary wisdoms for company survival.

More Authors You Might Like