Infographic: How This Brand's Diversified Offerings Paved Way For its INR 1900Cr IPO Today, Cello has a presence in three product categories: consumer houseware, writing instruments, and stationery and moulded furniture and allied products

By Paromita Gupta

Cello

On October 30, Cello World opened the doors for its INR 1,900 crore IPO. The Indian consumer products company was founded by G.D. Rathod in 1962 as a humble factory. This milestone owes its success to the company's way of diversifying its offerings to the Indian market. Today, it has a presence in three product categories: consumer houseware, writing instruments, and stationery and moulded furniture and allied products.
