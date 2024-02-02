Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On October 30, Cello World opened the doors for its INR 1,900 crore IPO. The Indian consumer products company was founded by G.D. Rathod in 1962 as a humble factory. This milestone owes its success to the company's way of diversifying its offerings to the Indian market. Today, it has a presence in three product categories: consumer houseware, writing instruments, and stationery and moulded furniture and allied products.