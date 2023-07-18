Infosys Signs Five-Year AI Deal With $2 Billion Target Spend The announcement comes days before the IT service giant is set to report its first-quarter earnings

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Infosys has entered into a framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and automation-led development, modernisation, and maintenance services. According to an official statement, the total client target spent over 5 years is estimated at $2 billion.

The announcement comes days before the IT service giant is set to report its first-quarter earnings. Reportedly, in April, Infosys reported a 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at INR 6,128 crore in the March quarter (Q4) of FY23, and gave a 4-7% revenue growth forecast for FY24 amid macro-economic uncertainties.

Infosys did not share details on the client or the agreement.

Also, the move comes after Tata Consultancy Services said it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on MicrosoftAzure OpenAI.

Similarly, Wipro also announced its plans to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence over next three years, whereas Tech Mahindra has also unveiled its gen AI studio to help enterprises bootstrap generative AI in April 2023.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence infosys

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 Things I've Learned In 10 Years of Running My Own Business

Becoming a business owner has revolutionized my understanding of business, and I now believe you cannot tell someone else how to run their business if you have never done it yourself.

By Stacey Burke
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

3 Tips on How to Translate Your Ideas Into a Business

Great businesses are the result of entrepreneurs making the most of great ideas. Learn my top three tips for transforming your concept into a successful company.

By Cyrus Claffey
Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Fast: 10 Real Ways to Make Money Quickly

Want to make extra money ASAP? Check out this breakdown of 10 ways to make money fast to get inspired and start earning quickly.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fashion Brand Styched Acquires Shark Tank India 2 Fame D2C Brand Flatheads

Styched plans to incorporate its production-on-demand technology into the footwear category, enabling the expansion of Flatheads' existing collection

By Teena Jose