Indian IT services company Infosys, has announced that its executive vice-president Richard Lobo has resigned from the company. This marks the second high profile exit from the company within a week.

Lobo mailed his resignation to Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys on August 4, 2023, and the company filed the same with BSE, announcing that Lobo's last date with the company would be August 31, 2023.

"This is to inform you that Richard Lobo, executive vice-president and Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from the services of the Company. His last date with the company would be August 31, 2023. The Company places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by him and for his contributions to the company," said the IT services company.

In his resignation letter to the CEO, Lobo noted, "I'm writing to inform you of my decision to resign from my position at Infosys. I'm grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had during my time here," Lobo reportedly noted in his resignation letter to the CEO.

Last week, the Global Head of Account Expansion, Charles Salameh, put in his papers to take up the role of CEO at Sangoma Technologies Corporation. Similarly, former Chief Information Strategy Officer (CISO), Infosys, Vishal Salvi quit the company to join cybersecurity company Quickheal as the new CEO last month.