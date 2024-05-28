The Thane-based platform intends to use the proceeds of the latest raise to cater to newer global markets and increase its presence across product verticals.

Construction materials company Infra.Market announced that it has raised USD 50 million from MARS Unicorn Fund, which is a joint venture of Liquidity Group and MUFG.

With this new investment by MARS and Liquidity in Infra.Market have increased their total investment to USD 100 million. The fund had already made a USD 50 million investment in 2022.

For this transaction, Infra.Market received exclusive advice from Northcote Luxe FinBrokers.

Infra.Market intends to use the proceeds of the latest raise to cater to newer global markets and increase its presence across product verticals.

Souvik Sengupta, Founder of Infra.Market, said, "We continue to build on our vision of creating India's largest multi-product construction materials brand and transforming the construction materials supply chain, not only in India but also globally."

"We are seeing growth opportunities as we are rapidly expanding our product portfolio and market presence, and the launch of new verticals will help us seed newer markets and create a best-in-class construction materials company out of India," he added.

Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra.Market sells construction materials, infrastructure goods, and technical equipment. It is targeting the USD 140 construction materials market, with a strong focus on the infrastructure sector.

The platform caters to both institutional customers (B2B) and retail outlets (D2R) in the construction materials sector. It claims to supply across 20 states in India and export to multiple global markets such as Dubai, Singapore, Italy, and more.

With more than 30 flagship showrooms and 10,000 retail touchpoints, Infra.Market offers all of its products under the brands Infra.Market, IVAS, Shalimar Paints, and RDC.

The company claims to have more than 200 manufacturing plants for concrete and over 30 manufacturing units for other product categories.

Ron Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquidity Group, stated, "Liquidity is using technology to transform capital credit markets with unrivaled speed and accuracy. At each step in the process, our evaluation of Infra.Market showed a company delivering on its promise to remake construction and infrastructure projects across India and beyond."