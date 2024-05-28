Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Infra.Market Secures USD 50 Mn from Mars Unicorn Fund The Thane-based platform intends to use the proceeds of the latest raise to cater to newer global markets and increase its presence across product verticals.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Founders of Infra.Market/LinkedIn

Construction materials company Infra.Market announced that it has raised USD 50 million from MARS Unicorn Fund, which is a joint venture of Liquidity Group and MUFG.

With this new investment by MARS and Liquidity in Infra.Market have increased their total investment to USD 100 million. The fund had already made a USD 50 million investment in 2022.

For this transaction, Infra.Market received exclusive advice from Northcote Luxe FinBrokers.

Infra.Market intends to use the proceeds of the latest raise to cater to newer global markets and increase its presence across product verticals.

Souvik Sengupta, Founder of Infra.Market, said, "We continue to build on our vision of creating India's largest multi-product construction materials brand and transforming the construction materials supply chain, not only in India but also globally."

"We are seeing growth opportunities as we are rapidly expanding our product portfolio and market presence, and the launch of new verticals will help us seed newer markets and create a best-in-class construction materials company out of India," he added.

Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra.Market sells construction materials, infrastructure goods, and technical equipment. It is targeting the USD 140 construction materials market, with a strong focus on the infrastructure sector.

The platform caters to both institutional customers (B2B) and retail outlets (D2R) in the construction materials sector. It claims to supply across 20 states in India and export to multiple global markets such as Dubai, Singapore, Italy, and more.

With more than 30 flagship showrooms and 10,000 retail touchpoints, Infra.Market offers all of its products under the brands Infra.Market, IVAS, Shalimar Paints, and RDC.

The company claims to have more than 200 manufacturing plants for concrete and over 30 manufacturing units for other product categories.

Ron Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquidity Group, stated, "Liquidity is using technology to transform capital credit markets with unrivaled speed and accuracy. At each step in the process, our evaluation of Infra.Market showed a company delivering on its promise to remake construction and infrastructure projects across India and beyond."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

82% Indians Believe Poll Candidates Should Not Use Generative AI In Promotional content: Adobe

With the ongoing elections, now is the time to embrace protective technologies like content credentials to rebuild trust in the digital ecosystem

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Remembering the Ice Cream Man: Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath

In 1984, he opened his first Naturals Ice Cream store in Mumbai's Juhu with just four staff and 10 flavors

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

GRAVITY and Flam Raise Funds in Pre-Series A Round

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Types of Digital Content That Attract Warm, Ready-to-Buy Prospects (No Matter the Industry)

Learn about five types of content that will transform your warm audiences into customers!

By Andres Tovar
News and Trends

CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel