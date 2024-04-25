The joint venture of Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe and CP Gurnani's Assago will offer its services to the travel, transportation, logistics, and hospitality (TTLH) industry

On Tuesday, former Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani and Rahul Bhatia, managing director of InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's parent company, announced the launch of an AI business venture- AIonOS.

While the invested amount is undisclosed in the media, InterGlobe is said to be a major stakeholder. The AI startup will be Singapore-headquartered and will have offices in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

"InterGlobe has always been at the forefront of innovation and development, and I am delighted that we at InterGlobe are partnering with C.P. on this path-breaking venture," said Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director, InterGlobe.

CP Gurnani, Executive Vice Chairman, AIonOS, added "At AionOS, we are redefining industry standards with Intellios, our Al native platform that enables organizations to initiate their transformation towards cognitive enterprises. We are building SaaS solutions that integrate seamlessly into the fabric of industries such as travel, transport, logistics and hospitality."

Gurnani added that Aionos expects to start generating revenue within the first half of FY25, "If we don't start getting revenue in the next five months, there's something wrong. You develop competencies and a roadmap for a reason, and we have to start generating revenue within the next five months."

According to the official website, AIonOS will automate and optimize decision-making, orchestrate workflows, drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and identify opportunities to streamline processes, reduce costs, and maximize productivity. With its unique IntelliOS platform, AIonOS brings AI into every decision-making process and delivers tangible business results.